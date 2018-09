There is still time to book your tickets for next month’s QEGS Dinner & Dance.

The event runs from 7.30pm to 11pm on Saturday, October 13.

Tables of 10 are available and there is no special dress code.

Tickets cost £25 per person and include a two-course meal, plus entertainment from Bluestones swing band.

Call 01507 522465, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk or email pta@qegs.lincs.sch.uk