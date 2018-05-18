Swimming pool is a ‘hot’ attraction in Woodhall Spa

More than 3,000 people enjoyed a cooling dip in the outdoor swimming pool at Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park. thanks to fantastic weather over the May Bank Holiday earlier this month.

Another 2,000 enjoyed the park’s other facilities, including the children’s playpark and gardens.

Despite those encouraging figures, members of Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa Ltd heard at their annual meeting that it had been a ‘season of two halves’.

Park manager Joe Stanhope reported on an extremely challenging start to the 2018 season caused by unusually cold and wet weather.

Problems included numerous burst pipes in buildings not insulated to modern standards - and the replacement of various pumps, valves and other items at the last minute to ensure the pool was able to open in time for Easter and maintain its 29°C temperature.

The Park’s trustees have plans to replace some buildings - designed for replacement more than 25 years ago - and to include all-year round facilities such as a gym and fitness studio to ensure a sustainable long-term future for the whole facility.

As always, funding is the issue and all avenues are being explored to find the best possible way to raise the £600,000 to cover the cost.

Mr Stanhope also reported that there had been some waterlogging on parts of the site which had meant temporary closures of part of the caravan site and the postponement of some planned events.

Despite these issues, more than 700 swimmers had attended the free swim day at the start of the season and season ticket sales were already higher than for many years.

Swimming numbers continued to grow - encouraged by a longer season - from 29,000 in 2014, the first year the facility was run by JPWS, rising to around 45,000 in 2017.

The last financial year also saw considerable investment in plant and building repairs,i ncluding a full refurbishment of the children’s play area, Mr Stanhope paid tribute to the work of volunteers and trustees and also thanked businesses and other supporters.