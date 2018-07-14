Swimmers to make a splash for Jubilee Park

A sponsored swim is set to take place tomorrow (Sunday, July 15), at Jubilee Park, in Woodhall Spa.

60 youngsters from the swim school at Jubilee Park are expected to make a splash, with the swim kicking off from 6pm.

Children will be swimming as far as they can to gain certificates, while raising money through sponsorship at the same time.

Andrew Short will be taking part on Sunday, and he has now raised more than £600 in sponsorship.

The swim school would like to thank Andrew for his achievement, and all those who are taking part.

Money raised will go to purchasing new equipment for running the lessons.

It will also go towards a presentation evening for the swim school at the end of the summer season.

Members of the public will be able to donate money during the sponsored swim on Sunday evening.