Sweet 16 as Tattershall students celebrate their achievements

Sixteen students from Tattershall’s Barnes Wallis Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, have received the prestigious Diana Award in recognition of their work within the local community.

The Diana Award, which recognises outstanding young people who are selflessly creating and sustaining positive social change, was presented to young members of the academy’s Interact Club.

Catherine Andy, Interact Coordinator at Barnes Wallis Academy, said: “We at Barnes Wallis Academy are extremely proud of our exceptional students.

“Receiving the Diana Award has encouraged our students to continue their fantastic work and has inspired others to help make a difference within their local communities.”

As part of the club’s activities, students have helped to serve lunch to elderly members of the local community for the past two years.

The club has seen students and staff complete at least two community service projects per year and has inspired young people to put their skills and talent to good use within the community.

Students regularly work with the Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club to help run their fortnightly luncheon club.

Patricia Phillips, a member of the Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club, said: “The students are an absolute asset. They are extremely polite and always carry out their responsibilities in an efficient and friendly manner.”

Since 1999, more than 47,000 young people have been recognised with a Diana Award for making an outstanding difference in their communities’ across the globe and continuing Princess Diana’s legacy.

Tessy Ojo, CEO at The Diana Award, said: “The Diana Award is proud to recognise incredible young people, like the Barnes Wallis Academy Interact Club, who have the confidence to stand up for what they believe.