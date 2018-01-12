Suspicious white van in Scamblesby and Tetford

PCSO Teresa Key is requesting information regarding three men ‘acting suspiciously’ in a white van recently.

PCSO Key said: “There have been recent reports of three males in a large white van acting suspiciously, driving into properties in the Tetford and Scamblesby areas.

“This may be the same vehicle seen in Horncastle area acting suspiciously with three males, driving a white Ford Transit with a part registration number of BF51 ** J.

“The males have been seen taking an interest in trailers and garden ornaments and garden sheds.

“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity via 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”