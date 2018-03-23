Suspected burglar arrested after police chase near Louth

Police caught and arrested a suspected burglar yesterday afternoon (Thursday) following an ‘extensive foot chase’ across fields in the North Cotes area.

Lincolnshire Police said that a dwelling burglary was reported in North Cotes yesterday afternoon, and the suspected offender was seen running from the scene.

Multiple police officers chased the suspected offender across fields and dykes before he was caught, arrested, and taken into custody for questioning.

More updates on this story as we have them.