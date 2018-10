Residents in East Lindsey are being encouraged to vote for their local markets in the Britain’s Favourite Market award scheme.

The Britain’s Favourite Market Award is decided by a public vote and ELDC are encouraging residents to vote for their markets in Horncastle, Louth, Spilsby, Mablethorpe and Alford.

You can vote for your favourite market at www.nabma.com/vote

You only have until Novembeer 30 to vote.