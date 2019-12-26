Support for rough sleepers in East Lindsey

People who find themselves sleeping rough in East Lindsey continue to receive the support they need to help them into housing with the help of ELDC’s new Rough Sleeping Prevention Team.

Earlier this year, ELDC was successful in its bid for £143,000 to enhance efforts to reduce rough sleeping across the district. Since the service mobilised some six months ago, it has supported almost 200 individuals.

This would not have been possible without support from a range of partner organisations including P3, Lincolnshire Police, Salvation Army, church-based organisations, and local voluntary organisations.

The evidence shows a reducing number of people sleeping rough in East Lindsey. All local authorities carry out a rough sleeping ‘snapshot’ of a typical night per year – for 2019 this snapshot figure was eight, a reduction from 18 in 2018.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Housing and Communities, Coun Wendy Bowkett said: “We are committed to ensuring that nobody needs to sleep rough in East Lindsey, and this team have created a more effective, timely and responsive way of doing that. Recently, the team were able to secure accommodation for all individuals known to be rough sleeping across the district, something I am very proud of.”

Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/roughsleepers for more details, including contact details for support services if you see a rough sleeper.