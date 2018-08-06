Support Claire as she embarks on Wash swim for brave Josse today

A Skegness amateur triathlete facing the biggest challenge of her life today when she embarks on a 14-mile swim across the Wash to raise vital funds for a brave little girl with cerebral palsy.

Claire Draper will become the first woman to swim across the Wash in more than 40 years when she arrives at Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve around teatime this afternoon.

Four-year-old Jocelyn Leaver is fighting high risk neuroblastoma; a rare childhood cancer. ANL-180608-080420001

She will be starting the nine-hour Swim for Jossie at Hunstanton Old Beach this morning, followed by a support team in a boat, including her coach Lee St Quinton and paramedic Mark Smith.

The Fantasy Island boss is hoping to raise £10,000 for specialist treatment for four-year-old Jocelyn Leaver - the daughter of family friends - who is fighting high risk neuroblastoma; a rare childhood cancer.

On Friday, Claire was celebrating having smashed her original target on her JustGiving page of £5,000, She said the Anglia Motel and Cafe in Holbeach who, along with the Chosen Charity shop in Holbeach, have raised an incredible £2,500 - and her bosses at Fantasy Island have pledged to take to the total to at least £10,000.

With the total cost of Josse’s treatment around £350,000, Claire has described her efforts from the mammoth swim as ‘a drop in the ocean’ but said: “Every single penny of this is so important for Jossie, and whilst I am amazed to have reached this amount, I sincerely hope people will keep on giving so her family can secure the treatment she needs.”

Every single penny of this is so important for Jossie, and whilst I am amazed to have reached this amount, I sincerely hope people will keep on giving so her family can secure the treatment she needs Claire Draper, on smashing her original target of £5,000

On Saturday, Claire went on her final practice swim before today’s challenge. Her arrival at Gibraltar Point is expected to be emotional, with many friends, work and training colleagues and family expected to be there to welcome her.

For more on this visit

Claire’s ready for her Wash swim to raise funds for brave Jossie

To support her fundraising efforts visit the Swim the Wash for Joss JustGiving page.

Follow Claire on her Swim the Wash for Joss Facebook page.