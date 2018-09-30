Support available for members of the RAF family in Lincolnshire

The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) is encouraging members of the RAF family in the Lincolnshire area to get in touch if they feel isolated or lonely.

The charity provides welfare support to serving and ex-RAF personnel and their dependents.

One of the ways the charity provides support is through a volunteer befriending service, which is currently available in Coningsby, Woodhall Spa, Louth and Scampton.

The service includes dedicated and specially-trained befrienders, and they are looking for people in Lincolnshire who could benefit from their support.

Volunteers are able to provide support to befriendees in re-establishing old connections or forming new ones with people in their local area, helping to establish a wider group of friends.

Director of Welfare and Policy at RAFA, Rory O’Connor said: “We know, from Office for National Statistics data, that five per cent of adults in England last year reported feeling lonely ‘often’ or ‘always’.

“Single or widowed people are at particular risk of experiencing loneliness more often, and we know that elderly people with reduced mobility can be hard-hit.

“Feelings of loneliness and isolation can be a serious issue for people who served in the RAF because, when they retire, they suddenly lose the camaraderie of being part of a close-knit community of colleagues.

“Our experience shows that our befriending scheme benefits everyone involved – our volunteers who take time out of their days love doing it, and befriendees benefit hugely from the visits.

“It’s an extremely positive and far reaching scheme which we hope will help people to live a healthier and happier life.”

To find out more about the RAF Association and how they can help, call 0800 018 2361, email welfare@rafa.org.uk or visit www.rafa.org.uk/befriending