Superstar Spa and Tattershall colleagues shortlisted for awards

Hard work and dedication have paid off for food store managers in Tattershall and Woodhall Spa after they received nominations for prestigious national retail awards.

Lincolnshire Co-Op’s Tattershall Food Store Manager Matt Brown and Woodhall Spa Food Store Manager Sharon Jones have made the final cut in the Retail Week Rising Star Awards.

Sharon Jones is hoping to be crowned Store Manager of the Year. EMN-181207-114346001

Matt Brown, from Horncastle, faces competition from candidates at Amazon and Marks and Spencer who are all vying to be crowned winner of the Above and Beyond category.

He said: “I thought it was great the society nominated me and I felt proud of that, but to get to this stage is unbelievable.

“The Tattershall team should be proud of themselves as well, as without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“It boils down to their hard work and dedication.”

Sharon Jones has been shortlisted for the Store Manager of the Year accolade, competing with nominees from firms such as Vodaphone and Clarks.

She said: “I’m truly honoured to be recognised by Lincolnshire Co-op and to be shortlisted for these national awards.

“It’s a great achievement.

“I went quiet when I found out – which anyone who knows me will be shocked by – but I was just so stumped - I didn’t know what to say.

“I love my job and I’m really passionate about it, so to do something I enjoy every day and then be recognised for it is a blessing.”

The Retail Week Rising Stars Awards celebrate some of the top talent emerging in the industry, and are judged by a panel of people including representatives from major UK retailers.

• The winners will be announced at a glitzy ceremony in London next Wednesday, July 18.