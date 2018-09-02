Sunflower success story for Horncastle family

A Horncastle family are celebrating after their sunflower has reached the towering height of 9 feet, 7 inches.

Jenny Newsham contacted the Horncastle News with a picture of the sunflower grown in her fathers back garden.

Paul Newsham originally bought a packet of seeds for his grandchildren Bailey and Casey.

The green-fingered duo planted the seeds in May and have enjoyed watching it grow ever since.

It is the first time Paul has tried to grow sunflowers and everyone is pleased with the result.

Jenny said: “The sunflower is still growing in the garden. “We never imagined one of them would grow that big.”

Jenny’s son, Bailey Tommon, was so fascinated with the sunflower that he posed in front of it for a picture

