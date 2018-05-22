Summer lunch and photo exhibition at Louth’s Eastgate Union Church

Monthly summer lunches and a moving photo exhibition are set to take place at Eastgate Union Church, Louth, from this Saturday (May 26).

The first of this year’s monthly summer lunches will take place at the church (opposite Morrisons) on Saturday from 12 noon.

It will cost £3 per person, with an additional charge for cake and hot drinks. All proceeds will go to Christian Aid.

Also, from 10am-12pm on Saturday May 26, Wednesday May 30 and Saturday June 2, a moving photo exhibition will take place at the church.

The exhibition, produced by Christian Aid, is called ‘Uprooted’ and features stories of displaced people in Nigeria, Kenya and Iraq.

Everybody is welcome to attend this exhibition, and there is no entry fee.