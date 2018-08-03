Summer Gala in Horncastle set to serve up fun for families

Organisers of a summer gala in Horncastle this Saturday (August 4) are promising fun for the whole family.

The gala will be held at the town’s Community Centre from 2-11pm and has been put together by an eight-strong organising committee.

The committee includes Claire Farrell, from Harpars Bar in South Street.

She explained that while family fun is the aim on the day, there is a more serious side to the event.

Organisers are looking to raise money for The Health Tree Foundation.

The foundation is a charity which provides vital support for NHS and community based health services, primarily in the north-east of the region.

Claire and her partner Noel Benson received outstanding support from the charity themselves when their baby was stillborn three months ago.

Claire said: “The support they gave us was absolutely brilliant. They were a big help at a very difficult time.”

As a way of saying thank you, Claire and Noel decided to raise as much money as possible for the charity - and increase its profile.

Claire added: “We realised there is a ‘black hole’ in the Horncastle area for the type of bereavement support we received.

“There’s really no-one to turn to.”

Together with help from family and friends, the couple have already topped the £4,000 mark.

A collection was held at the funeral of Claire and Noel’s baby, They also organised a raffle and a friend raised more money but completing a sponsored 108-mile cycle ride.

Now, they hope the gala will deliver a significant boost to efforts - and pave the way for the foundation to help more people, including residents in Horncastle and the surrounding area.

The event will feature a ‘Battle of the Bands’ competition with the winners taking away a £200 prize.

The bands are all Lincolnshire based with several of them from the Horncastle area.

In addition, there will be stalls, food, a bar and even a TV-style ‘Bush Tucker Trial’ with anyone brave enough getting a chance to taste a few ‘creepy crawlies’!

There will be inflatables for children. party delights, special ice creams and a whole host of other attractions.

All proceeds will go to The Health Tree Foundation.

Claire said: “We’ve put together something for everyone.

“Admission is free and it’s very family orientated. We want people to come and have fun afternoon and evening out.”

Claire thanked everyone who has helped put together the event. ‘Into Music’, for example, have supplied the PA system, stage and lighting for the Battle of the Bands contest.

Claire added: “We’ve had so much help. It’s been fantastic.”