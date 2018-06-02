Successful ‘Pass Wide and Slow’ campaign in Louth

Horse riders from around Louth joined forces last Sunday morning (May 20) to campaign to make it a legal requirement for motorists to pass horses ‘widely and slowly’ while on the roads.

Organiser, Jane Impey, was joined by a dozen other horse riders - plus two cycle marshals and eight foot marshals - on the ride around Louth’s roads, which set off from the Lincolnshire Rural Activities Centre in Kenwick.

Horse riders participating in Pass Wide And Slow campaign at Louth.

Jane told the Leader: “For me as a horse owner and rider, having had a near miss incident on the roads, I wanted to really try and encourage other road users to drive around us with more care to avoid accidents or scares.

“Horses can cause injury and death to car drivers if they hit us. It’s over half a ton, and makes a significant impact!

“The ride was a great success. We saw lots more traffic than we had anticipated and most of the drivers and other road users were really friendly and gave us plenty of time and space.

“The riders who took part are not a group of riders who usually ride together, but we all shared a passion for making our roads a safer place for us to ride our horses.

“The ride wouldn’t have happened without our amazing marshals that helped keep us safe on the day.

“If we have helped even one or two drivers understand the need to pass widely and slowly, then we have done a good job.”