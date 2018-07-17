Success at Friends of Hagworthingham fete

It was smiling faces all round when the the Friends of Hagworthingham held their annual fete at the George Dragon pub in the village.

There was something for all age groups including a barbecue, a display of vintage vehicles, apple bobbing, numerous stalls and a children’s welliewanging competition.

There was also a competition to guess how many balloons were on a tractor while the village stocks proved to be as popular as ever.

In addition to the fete, a raffle was held in memory of George Smith who sadly died at the age of 11 last November of an Asthma attack.

In all, £618 was raised for Asthma UK and the Friends of Hagworthingham would like to thank everyone who bought tickets and donated gifts.

A spokesman said: “ We could not have done this without your support and hopefully we have helped to raise awareness of this condition.

“We are currently organising a presentation afternoon to present the cheque to Asthma UK.

George’s sister, Harriet, will be having her long hair shaved to raise more money for the charity - the date of the shave has to be arranged.

More plans are in hand for the rest of the year and the Friends of Hagworthingham would welcome new members.

The next meeting will be held Monday, August 20 at the George & Dragon from 7.30pm.

Upcoming events include quiz & bingo nights at the George & Dragon.

Bingo will be held on August 7 (eyes down 7.15pm) and a quiz on August 22, (7.30pm).

Teams can be between four and six members, and the quiz is priced at £4 including supper.

*Full details on the Friends of Hagworthingham Facebook page or by emailing friendsofhag@outlook.com