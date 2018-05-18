Stunning scenery, amazing wildlife, and a whole range of interesting walks and events start this Saturday

The much anticipated Wolds Walking Festival gets underway tomorrow (May 19) with a day of walks at Nettleton

There are more than 100 walks over the whole two-week event...with something for everyone from gentle family strolls to something more serious.

Stride out with the Wolds Walking Festival EMN-180305-172904001

The routes range from half-a-mile to 76 miles but they all have one thing in common - taking in some of the very best scenery in the East Midlands’ only Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The festival returns this month for its 14th year.

During that time, it has developed into a major event, attracting visitors from far afield and ploughing thousands of pounds into the area’s economy.

The festival also coincides with an ongoing campaign - led by East and West Lindsey district councils - to open up the Wolds to more visitors.

Many walks are family friendly and feature fun activities such as shelter building, bushcraft, treasure trails, bug hunts and more, so there’s plenty to keep the little ones busy during the May half term.

The packed programme also feature routes suitable for wheelchair users and accessible with pushchairs.

Festival co-ordinator, Natalie Lunt, said: “The festival offers a great way for everyone to explore a beautiful landscape and experience its culture and heritage, whilst enjoying some healthy exercise in good company.

“You can discover the history of an area with a guided talking walk, try something new with a themed walk, enjoy an energetic ramble, relax with a short stroll, or experience the Wolds in a different light with one of the night walks on offer.”

The festival starts on May 19 with a launch event in Nettleton and, after 16 days of walking and family fun, concludes with a finale in South Elkington on June 3.

Details of all 100-plus walks are included in the festival brochure.

There is a description of each walk and a rating of how difficult (or easy) it is.

Contact details are also given for the specific walk leader.

There are full details too of family friendly walks and activities and a map showing the location of every route.

Booking is not required, unless stated in the walk listing.

Some walks carry a small charge, while donations are also welcome with money going to future festivals or a walk leader’s chosen charity.

l Download brochures from here or pick them up from various outlets, libraries and visitor attractions.