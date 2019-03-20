Mr Nev. P. Evans - Toynton All Saints

Stunning pictures could be in with a chance of winning £500 cash prize

Do you want to win £500 with your photograph of Lincolnshire? Then take part in our exclusive competition, in partnership with Chestnut Homes!

Following the first week of the competition (full details, terms and conditions here), David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “We have already received some marvellous entries. It’s great to see so many lovely photos of our wonderful county. But there’s still time for people to enter and we look forward to seeing as many entries as possible over the next few weeks."

Melissa Bostock - Willingham Woods

Bradley Rockliffe - Spilsby

Anthony Coxell - Great Eau River, Theddlethorpe

Rebecca Parrott - looking down onto Tetford

