Students show off their ‘Slamjam’ skills

A group of students from Banovallum Schooltravelled to De Aston School in Market Rasen for the regional finals of ‘Slamjam’. ‘Slamjam’ is a county-wide poetry ‘slam’ competition promoting original writing and performance skills.

Banovallum was represented by Year 7 and Year 8 students who performed pieces about cruelty in the world, anti-bullying/peer pressures, and how experiences and opportunities can change or shape us. The students performed very confidently and impressed judges with Grace Evison finishing in the top four. The school is waiting to see if any students have got through to the finals next month in Lincoln.