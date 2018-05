Members of Banovallum School’s Science Club have been ‘busy bees’ over the last few weeks.

The school nature area has recently benefitted from a makeover so the science club have been busy making bird boxes, bird feeders and ‘insect hotels’.

Students also constructed insect feeders to hang from trees - providing a revival point for exhausted bees.

Club member Fleur Fawcett said: “Our plans haven’t stopped there.

“We plan to rescue a pair of hedgehogs and introduce them to the area next”.