Still time to sign up for a Santa Dash

Woodhall Spa will be transformed into a sea of red and white this coming Sunday...thanks to hundreds of Santas.

However, they won’t be able to stop off and deliver any presents. They won’t be able to rely on reindeer power either!

Instead, they will all be taking part in a Santa Dash, organised by Woodhall Spa Lions Club.

More than 200 Santas have already signed up for the event.

However, the Lions are hoping more volunteers will come forward and complete the three kilometre course.

Lions spokesman Norman Barker said: “It’s great that we have attracted so many entries, but we could always do with a few more.

“There’s still time to register and it promises to be a great day out.”

The event will start and finish at the Golf Hotel.

The route will take in the Viking Way and Coronation Walk.

Mr Barker added: “It’s a fairly level course and we’ve got marshals all along the route so there shouldn’t be any problems.

“It’s open to anyone from the age of five upwards.

“The entry is £10 and for that you get a Santa costume and then it’s off you go!”

The Lions will be using proceeds from the event to help local good causes.

In the last 12 months, for example, they have handed donations to ‘Sightness’ and a brittle bones charity.

Mr Barker said: “We try to help as many people as possible.

“Often, we don’t publicise it because the people we are helping don’t want any fuss.

“But rest assured, anyone who takes part in the dash will be helping a very worthy cause.”

Because it is a fun event, there’s no obligation to run the entire route.

*If you want to register contact 01507 523651,