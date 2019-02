A Kirkby on Bain business is in the running for a top award - and you can help them win!

The Ebrington Arms has been shortlisted for BBC Countryfile Magazine’s Best British Pub 2019 award.

Voting for the awards closes on this Sunday, February 17 - but you must cast your vote by 23.59pm for it to count.

To cast your vote for The Ebrington Arms, click here

• The winners will be announced next month.