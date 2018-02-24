Still time to apply for grant funding

Application are still welcome for grants from the Horncastle Health And Wellbeing Fund.

Since it was set up in 2012, the fund has allocated £60,000 to over 70 groups, as well as individuals, in East Lindsey.

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation manages the scheme and would like to hear from community groups that promote health and wellbeing for the residents of Horncastle (principal area of benefit) and surrounding district of East Lindsey (wider area of benefit).

Successful applicants include Horncastle Community Centre, Barnes Wallis Young Carers, Friends of St Mary’s Church, Wragby District Social Group, Jubilee Park and many others.

Up to £2,000 is available for not-for-profit volunteer led groups and £500 for individuals.

For more information contact Sue Fortune on 01529 305825/07908208838 or download details from the grants page at lincolnshirecf.co.uk