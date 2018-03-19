Step up and help raise vital funds for Sport Relief

Staff at East Lindsey’s main fitness and leisure facilities in Horncastle, Skegness and Mablethorpe are getting involved in Sports Relief 2018

– and they want you to join them.

And, if you do, you will have the chance to win one of four £100 vouchers to spend at Louth Cycle Centre.

‘Whatever Moves You’ is the challenge set by Sports Relief nationally – as organisers encourage people to get up and active during the week, between this Saturday (March 17) and Friday, March 23.

At Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite, the Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth; Skegness Pool and Fitness Suite and Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre, the challenge is on.

They are looking for people to complete 70,000 steps during the seven days – thereby hitting the magic target of 10,000 a day.

Special cards are available to buy for £1 at the centre receptions, with all the money going to Sports Relief.

Anyone who completes the cards can return them to the centres, where the successful 70,000-steppers will be put into a hat. One pulled card out from each venue wins the £100 vouchers from the specialist cycle centre on Louth’s Station Estate.

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture runs the four centres taking part in the 70,000-step challenge.

The organisation’s Fitness and Retention Manager Chris Coveley is urging everyone to get up on their feet!

He said: “We will be having fun, raising money and – just as importantly – highlighting what everyone can do to keep themselves fit and healthy.

“We have so many valuable customers at our centres who enjoy a whole range of exercise – from a leisurely swim to taking part in the most vigorous Zumba class or weight training.

“We want to see as many as possible taking part in our 70,000-step challenge.”

•For more details on Magna Vitae’s 70,000 step challenge, pop into one of the centres, or visit www.magnavitae.org