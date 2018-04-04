Stars come out in support of Jane

Wowee! That’s the reaction of successful entrepreneur Jane Means after she raised more than £8,000 for Stand Up For Cancer.

Jane, who regularly appears on TV and has a global gift-wrapping business, underwent a head shave in Woodhall Spa last week.

Friend, and cancer sufferer, Sue Thompson gets to work with the scissors. Picture: John Aron.

She took the decision to lose all her much-loved locks after three of her friends were diagnosed with cancer in recent months.

Jane initially hoped to raise £1,000, but has now topped the £8,000 mark - thanks, it must be said, to some special friends.

The likes of Paul Hollywood, Stacey Solomon, Kirsty Allsopp and Julie Peasgood have all made donations.

More money flowed in after people heard about Jane’s extremely close shave on national and local radio.

Almost there... close shave as Jane's head shave is nearly finished. Picture: John Aron.

Jane said: “I can’t believe the response, and I want to thank everyone who has helped.

“It’s amazing. The money has just kept coming in.

“The target at the start was £1,000, but when it reached £8,000 we just thought - wowee!”

Jane decided to do something for cancer after being touched by her friend last Christmas who was dreading losing her hair through chemo’.

All smiles for Jane as she embraces her new look. Picture: John Aron.

Without a second thought Jane said: “You are not going to be alone. I will get my head shaved for charity and we can be bald together”!

Jane became even more determined when two more long-time friends were diagnosed with cancer in the last couple,of months.

Jane added: “Cancer affects so many people and what has happened (to my friends) since Christmas proves that.

“Everyone knows someone with cancer, and it has really hit a nerve with so many people”.

After she announced details of the shave on social media, Jane was inundated with personal messages of support.

She explained: “Like most women, my hair is very important to me - but not that important.

“It will grow back...I hope!”

Jane’s business means she travels the world and regularly meets famous clients in places like the Far East and America.

However, she admits she was nervous in the build up to the big event at Hair by Kate in Woodhall Spa.

Jane added: “Kate’s been cutting my hair for quite a while, and she’s been brilliant.

“Every time I saw her she gave me reassurance and told me I was doing the right thing.

“On the evening itself, she was fantastic, while I just kept looking at all the hair on the floor!”

Jane admits she does feel a ‘little colder around the ears’ while the shave has ‘exposed’ some scars - the legacy of a car crash several years ago.

Ongoing TV commitments mean she is considering wearing a wig, as viewers might be surprised by her sudden bald appearance.

Fortunately, 48 hours after the shave, Kate flew to The Bahamas where the temperature is a ‘little’ warmer than wet and windy Woodhall Spa!

Jane adds: “Having no hair will take some getting used to but it was well worth it and I’d do it all again.”

While grateful for her celebrity friends, she has been blown away by donations from everyone else - including regulars at Hair by Kate.

She also hopes her shave has raised awareness about cancer and will encourage more people to raise money.

•To donate, click here