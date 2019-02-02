Stagecoach announce delays on services 56, 57 and 59 due to snow

Stagecoach East Lindlands has announced delays today (Saturday) on services between Skegness and Boston, Horncastle and Mablethorpe due to the snow.

Services affected are Interconnect routes 56,57,59.

The bus company are advising people to allow extra time for their journeys.

There have also been delays with the Ingoldmells Anchor Lane service due to a technical problem and this morning’s service 50 from Louth to Lincoln was also running approx 20 minutes late.

Check the Stagecoach Twitter account for the latest updates.

According to the Met Office, the Yellow weather warning remains in place until noon today, with temperatures climbing to no higher than 4C.

ANL-190202-080026001

Tomorrow (Sunday) is expected to be a brighter day but still cold.