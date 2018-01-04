Staff and regulars at village pub raised £4,000 in 2017

When it comes to fundraising, staff and regulars at a village pub near Horncastle really have raised the bar.

The Durham Ox, in Thimbleby, is toasting a memorable 2017 after handing over almost £4,000 to local good causes.

Top of the fundraising pops: The Durham Ox in Thimbleby, where owners are looking to raise even more money for charity in 2018.

Delighted owners - mum and daughter Jacqui Whitfield and Kerry Stanforth - plan to make the next 12 months even more successful.

They are putting together a packed programme of events to raise even more money.

Jacqui told the News: “It’s been a brilliant 12 months and we can’t thank everyone enough.

“They’ve been fantastic. All the events have been so well supported.

“We tried to make sure every penny has gone to local charities and organisations.

“It’s great to be able to put something back into the community.”

An impressive £900 was raised to buy a defibrillator for the village with an additional £450 going towards a cabinet to ‘house’ the equipment and £136 towards the fitting.

The Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance received £673 while Thimbleby Village Hall was presented with £836 including £500 for new curtains.

The junior section at Horncastle Hockey Club was presented with £500 while £486 was handed over to Thimbleby Church, including £150 for nee hymn books.

Jacqui went on to reveal a number of successful events would return to the Durham Ox in 2018 including a Custom Bike Show and a Music Festival.

She added: “The festival is brilliant. It’s a real highlight. Everyone gives their time for free.”

•Details can be found at Durham Ox Facebook page.