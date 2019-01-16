Staff and regulars at Thimbleby pub raised over £3.1k in 2018

When it comes to fundraising, staff and regulars at a village pub near Horncastle really have raised the bar once again.

In 2018, staff and regulars at The Durham Ox, in Thimbleby, raised of £3,156.70 which will be split between nine local charities.

Of that money, £120 will go to Lincs Dormouse Group, £300 will go to Horncastle Scouts, £641.10 will go to Thimbleby Village Hall, £300 will go to Sellwood Gardens, £350 will go to the Horsington Clock Memorial, £350 will go to the Horncastle Brownies, £500 will go to Demi Knight, from Louth, £150 will go to the British Legion and £495.60 will go to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Delighted owners - mum and daughter Jacqui Whitfield and Kerry Stanforth said: “A huge thank you to everyone for their continued support.”