St Barnabas Hospice will ‘tree cycle’ in January

After the Christmas period is over, St Barnabas’ Hospice is preparing to collect and recycle Christmas trees in exchange for vital donations.

The hospice has to raise £5.5 million each year to continue their care, free of charge, with over 9,000 people across Lincolnshire receiving the specialist end of life care they deserve - and they couldn’t do it without public donations.

Just £5 will pay for a patient wash pack, while £20 will help pay for the care offered by the ‘Hospice at Home’ team.

St Barnabas’ Hospice will be collecting trees across Lincolnshire on Saturday, January 6.

Simply visit www.charityxmastreecollection.com to check if collections will be happening in your area.