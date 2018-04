Despite the cold spring holding back the flowers, the recent Wragby Community Gardeners Spring Show, held in the town hall, was well supported.

Joint winners of the Wragby Community Gardening Club Trophy were Edith Nash and Graham Osbourn.

They are pictured above after receiving their award from show sponsor Alan Watson of Green Thumb Lawn Treatment Services, centre right.

Also pictured, left, is the show chairman John Bird.

Photo John Edwards.