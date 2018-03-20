Spotlight on organisations which support seniors in the town

Talk, Eat, Drink (T.E.D) in East Lindsey and Age UK Lindsey have combined forces to host an event tomorrow (Wednesday) - Spotlight on Ageing.

The event, at Stanhope Hall tomorrow (Wednesday, March 21) will be an opportunity to showcase organisations that support the older generation in Horncastle.

Jules Arthur, T.E.D network development coordinator, said: “The Spotlight on Ageing event is focused on the positive aspects of ageing and gives the Horncastle community the opportunity to find out more about what services and activities are available to the over 50s.

“It also gives us an opportunity to find out what people would like to see in their community.”