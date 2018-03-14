Spotlight on organisations which support seniors in the town

Talk, Eat, Drink (T.E.D) in East Lindsey and Age UK Lindsey have combined forces to host an event in the town - Spotlight on Ageing.

The event, at Stanhope Hall next Wednesday, March 21, will be an opportunity to showcase organisations that support the older generation in Horncastle.

Jules Arthur, T.E.D network development coordinator, said: “The Spotlight on Ageing event is focused on the positive aspects of ageing and gives the Horncastle community the opportunity to find out more about what services and activities are available to the over 50s.

“It also gives us an opportunity to find out what people would like to see in their community.”

Mayor and chairman of Horncastle Town Council, Coun Brian Burbridge, will be attending along with the Mayor’s Consort.

Organisations which aim to support older people will be in attendance, showcasing activities, opportunities and groups for the older generation to get involved in.

These include:

• T.E.D - volunteer opportunities, membership and events, and Age Friendly Business Scheme.

• SoundLincs - New Tricks - an exciting and inclusive programme to establish and sustain music-making groups across the county.

• Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service - volunteer opportunities.

• Age UK Lindsey - T.E.D Befriending and Friendship Hub to access support and signpost social activities available in East Lindsey.

Sue White, Age UK Lindsey service manager, said: “This service offers an amazing opportunity to offer support to those needing someone to talk to. “As a result of this we have already recruited two new lead befrienders who will help to support volunteers and undertake the assessments for the T.E.D Hub, as well as link to other service providers and GP practices.”

• T.E.D. is working to reduce isolation across East Lindsey and is designed to empower and connect individuals, helping to create sustainable change in communities.

T.E.D. in East Lindsey is funded by the BIG Lottery under its Ageing Better programme and is managed by Community Lincs.