Sporting success for Barnes Wallis Academy

Students from Barnes Wallis Academy came out on top in a multi-school sports tournament recently.

480 secondary school students from across the David Ross Education Trust showcased their incredible sporting talents as they competed for this year’s Spring Cup.

The event saw students from the Trust’s secondary academies compete in hockey and rugby tournaments in a bid to secure the prestigious title.

Following tense competition, Barnes Wallis Academy from Tattershall were crowned the overall Spring Cup champions.

Skegness Grammar School gained an impressive second place and Humberston Academy in Grimsby came in at third place.

A number of sports stars were in attendance at the Spring Cup to cheer on the students and provide them with valuable advice, including Jon Clarke from Northampton Saints, and England Hockey players from the University of Nottingham.

Shane Ward, Head of Sports Enrichment at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Events such as the Spring Cup not only provide an incredible sporting platform for our students to shine, but they also encourage them to interact with each other, and learn about the importance of teamwork and determination.

“Many congratulations to all of the students who took part.”