Spook-tacular fun draws in the crowds at Stourton Estates

A day of Halloween themed fun took place at a venue near Horncastle over the weekend - and there were smiles all round.

Visitors flocked to Stourton Estates, near Baumber, for a pumpkin trail, crafts, colouring, story telling and a special treat - a deer safari.

As the sun shone down, visitors also got a chance to admire some of the impressive pumpkins on display at Stourton Estates.

Organisers have thanked those who supported the event.

They said: “What a lovely day. Thanks to everyone who came and enjoyed it.”

The next event at Stourton Estates will take place on Friday, November 2, when the Enchanted Lit Woodland will be decorated with coloured lights, atmospheric sounds and music illuminating a trail.