Sponsor a stone and help save Horncastle’s Roman Wall

An appeal has been launched to save Horncastle’s oldest structure - the town’s near 2,000-year-old Roman Wall.

Around £100,000 is needed to repair and preserve a stretch of wall bordering the paddock at the rear of Horncastle Community Centre.

It is hoped to secure a £90,000 grant from Historic England with the town’s community tasked with raising the remaining £10,000 to secure the wall’s immediate future.

The appeal has been launched by Horncastle History and Heritage Society in partnership with the Community Centre.

Organisers are asking people to ‘sponsor a stone’ for £10 and ‘save Horncastle’s Roman Wall.’

Some donations have already been made, but organisers are hoping that the more publicity the appeal receives, the more money will be contributed.

In a joint statement, the appeal’s organisers said: “The wall is Horncastle oldest building and is almost 2,000 years old.

“It’s unique and nationally important.

“It is our heritage but it is at risk.

“For every £1 you donate, we can ask Historic England to contribute £9.”

Several sections of the wall - believed to date from the fourth century - are still standing but are in danger of collapsing.

The section at the rear of the Community Centre is described as the ‘most at risk.’

Ironically, it is described in most officials documents as the longest stretch of Roman Wall still standing in Lincolnshire.

Dr Ian Marshman, chairman of the History and Heritage Society, said he hoped the public would support the appeal.

A leading county archeologist, Dr Marshman confirmed talks were ongoing with Historic England.

Anyone who sponsors a stone will have their contribution recognised on a special plaque at the Community Centre which will include the names of all donors. Donations can also be made anonymously.

Details are available from the Society and from leaflets available at various locations in the town. Other fundraising events are being organised - details of which will be released in the coming weeks.

Although recognised nationally, mystery still surrounds why the wall was built.

It has suffered from the ravages of time, neglect and theft.