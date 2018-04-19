Spectacular show from Horncastle-based dance school

Talented youngsters from the Horncastle-based Julie Deane School of Dance will be putting on a spectacular show tomorrow Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21.

They will be performing ‘Dancing Stars’ at the town’s Banovallum School.

Youngsters are excited to perform in Dancing Stars. Picture: John Aron. EMN-180419-161644001

Performances start at 7.15 on both evenings.

Tickets are available from the Music Shop in the town or people pay on the door.

Ms Deane said: “The kids have been working so hard on this for months.

“It’s a really fast moving and colourful show.

Dancers don beards and hats in the latest production by Julie Deane School of Dance. Picture: John Aron. EMN-180419-161727001

“I’m sure people will enjoy it.”

More colourful costumes as part of Dancing Stars. Picture: John Aron. EMN-180419-161705001

Colourful costumes will delight audiences. Picture: John Aron. EMN-180419-161654001