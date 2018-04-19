Spectacular show from Horncastle-based dance school

Talented youngsters from the Horncastle-based Julie Deane School of Dance will be putting on a spectacular show tomorrow Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21.
They will be performing ‘Dancing Stars’ at the town’s Banovallum School.
Performances start at 7.15 on both evenings.
Tickets are available from the Music Shop in the town or people pay on the door.
Ms Deane said: “The kids have been working so hard on this for months.
“It’s a really fast moving and colourful show.
“I’m sure people will enjoy it.”