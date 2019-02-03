Sophie is all made up for an exciting future in Horncastle

Pick up any newspaper and you can read all about the latest doom and gloom on the nation’s high streets.

But in Horncastle, it seems many small businesses are bucking that trend.

And now, a new business owner is looking forward to an exciting future after opening her first shop.

Sophie Davies, 32, is already busy at Sophisticated Makeup Artistry in Old Fleece Court off the Bull Ring.

An open day held earlier this month proved to be a success - with lots of people coming to see what Sophie can offer.

Sophie explained: “I have been doing make up for years and I have been qualified since 2016.”

“I think everyone wants to have their own business and although I have only recently opened it is working out really well.”

It might be early days but Sophie plans to expand the range of services she offers and is looking into the relevant training requirements.

Sophie enjoys doing make-up but also offers lashes, tinting and waxing.

Her skills mean she is in demand for proms and weddings - and she loves to see the results of her hard work.

From a young age, Sophie has been interested in the beauty industry.

She explained: “I worked for two years in Louth before coming to Horncastle.

“I have had a really good reaction since opening in Horncastle - I hope that continues.”

Sophie has certainly developed a loyal following as her clients from Louth are now coming to Horncastle for their favourite treatments.

It seems the beauty industry in Horncastle is experiencing something of a revival.

Last month, three new businesses opened in the former Punch House.

Many independent businesses are thriving in and around Sophie in the North Street area - from florists to fashion.

Costa Coffee showed its confidence in the town recently.

A new discount store opened in the High Street last week and while there have been some inevitable ‘casualties’.

Could it be that Horncastle is on the up?