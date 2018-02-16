Snowdrop spectacle at Edlington church

One of the area’s most popular snowdrop festivals will be held later this month.

It will be staged at St Helen’s Church in Edlington on Saturday, February 24.

After enjoying the ‘carpet’ of snowdrops, visitors can step inside the church where there will be craft exhibitions, items for sale, a raffle and a tombola.

Light refreshments will also be served and donations can be made to church funds.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and will close with a Service of Thanksgiving, taken by ALM Phyll Durrow.