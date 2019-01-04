Slimming World duo are planning a golden 2019

Two slimming consultants from the Horncastle area have been told they are ‘worth their weight in gold’.

Karen Fereday and Jenny Laird run successful Slimming World groups - Karen in Horncastle and Jenny in Tattershall.

They were among the guests at Slimming World’s recent awards as the organisation gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019.

Karen and Jenny are pictured above with TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal who co-hosted the awards and told the duo they should be proud of their efforts.

Jenny, who runs a Slimming World group at Tattershall Village Hall every Wednesday, said meeting Rylan was a wonderful way to round off a great year while Karen, who runs a group at Horncastle Community Centre every Tuesday and Stanhope Hall every Thursday, said she was looking forward to helping even more people lose weight in 2019.