Sleaford woman Hilda Moore (95) ‘died of natural causes’

Police have confirmed today (Tuesday) that an elderly woman who died after being ‘splashed’ by passing vehicles in Sleaford died of natural causes.

A Lincolnshire Police statement said: “Following an investigation, we can confirm Hilda Moore (95) died of natural causes.

“On April 27 and May 2, we appealed for witnesses and information after an elderly lady, walking along Mareham Lane, collapsed to the floor and later died.

“We have completed our enquiries, along with HM Coroner, and these enquiries have revealed Hilda Moore has died of natural causes.”

The statement continued: “The investigation identified at least two motorists had driven through standing water on the road adjacent to where Mrs Moore was.

“This in no way contributed to the death of Hilda Moore. Those motorists have received advice and no further action will be taken.

“LCC Highways are aware of the ongoing issues of engineering and maintenance for standing water along Mareham Lane, and will be undertaking remedial works commencing May 28.

“We are grateful for those witnesses who contacted us and helped with our enquiry.”