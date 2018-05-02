Sleaford woman, 95, dies after being hit by ‘wave’ from passing traffic

A 95-year-old Sleaford woman has now died having suffered a massive brain haemorrhage after she was knocked over by a huge wave caused by cars passing through standing water on Friday.

Police are investigating after Hilda Moore, 95, of Boundary Pastures, is believed to have been floored by the ‘wave’ caused by passing motorists as she walked home in the rain from the shops on Mareham Lane at about 4.30pm on Friday.

The junction of Bonner Close and Mareham Lane where the elderly woman fell and banged her head. EMN-180430-152542001

Son-in-law Peter Wheeldon has told The Standard: “My mother-in-law died peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital shortly after 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) from injuries sustained as a result of her accident.

“I gather that the police investigations into the circumstances of the accident remain ongoing.”

Good samaritans had to shield her lying on the pavement with a head injury as cars continued to roar by drenching them.

Richard Walker, 27, was sitting in his car in Mareham Lane chatting to a friend after a day at work at about 4.30pm when he noticed Mrs Moore struggling along in the rain.

As she passed some large puddles that had accumulated close to the junction with Bonner Close, Richard saw three vehicles plunge through, each one soaking her.

He said: “The wave from the third one hit her with such force she fell over and knocked her head. I went over to her and waited with her for an ambulance to come and kept her talking.”

Richard said: “We were sat on the pavement and cars were still splashing her. My work colleague put his coat over her. Another man fetched a couple of golfing umbrellas to shield us.” He said the rainwater always gathers in that spot causing large puddles.

Her son-in-law, Peter Wheeldon, said: “Myself and my daughter want to make drivers realise they cannot go ploughing through flooded roads at 30mph, especially when there is a person clearly visible at the side of the road. That road always floods in heavy rain and people just kept charging through without realising the consequences.”

He said his mother in law would have been easily seen by drivers.

Mr Wheeldon said Mrs Moore was a really good golfer who played until she was 92.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told The Standard: “We are sad to report that the lady involved has now died.

“Officers are investigating the cause of her death and a number of lines of enquiry are being explored to try and establish the exact nature of the circumstances involved.

“It was reported that the lady was injured as she was walking along the path near to the junction with Bonner Close and Mareham Lane in Sleaford around 4.30pm on Friday (April 27).

It was reported that she fell to the ground but it is not yet clear what caused her to fall and sustain her injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury.

“Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around 4pm and may have seen an elderly lady walking along Mareham Lane. Or if you have any information that may assist the enquiry and have not yet spoke to police please contact us.”

Get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 352 of 27/04/2018. Or by clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and adding the reference ‘incident 352 of 27/04/2018’ in the subject box.

You can also speak anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org .