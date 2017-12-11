Skegness man remanded in custody over murder charge

A 39-year-old man accused of murder was today (Monday) remanded in custody following a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Steven Feeley, of Eudo Road, Skegness, is charged with the murder of Gareth Bailey, 29, of Chapman Court, Ingoldmells on December 6.

Mr Bailey was found with serious injuries after police were called to a property in Chapman Court and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Feeley, who appeared in court via video link, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and nationality at this morning’s hearing.

He made no application for bail and was remanded in custody to appear at the Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 18.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released from custody but remains under investigation.