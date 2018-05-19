Skegnes couple share Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day

Loved-up lifeguards from Butlins in Skegness have found themselves plunged into the limelight because they are sharing their wedding day with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Laura Shelley, 27, says she and her fiance Patrick Justice couldn’t believe it when the Royal couple announced they were to marry on Saturday, May 19.

“We’d had our wedding planned for about 18 months and when I heard the date and I told Patrick ‘Harry and Megham’ have chosen the same day as us’,” she said.

“We couldn’t believe it - and we certainly didn’t expect there to be so much interest int our wedding. It’s made us feel really special.”

Laura met Patrick, 28, five years ago when they were both lifeguards at Butlins in Bognor Regis. However, Laura was in a relationship then and they didn’t get together until she moved to Skegness and Patrick transferred soon afterwards.

“Apparantly he liked me when we were in Bognor Regis but I wasn’t single then,” said Lauren. “As soon as I saw him again when he came to Skegness I knew he was the one - we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

The wedding will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness, where Laura attends zumbathon lessons.

It is due to start just after the beginning of Prince Harry and Meghan’s ceremony at Windsor Castle.

“I’m hoping to get a glimpse of Meghan’s dress on the way to the ceremony in the upstairs ballroom because the hotel is having a Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea screening,” said Laura.

“I went to Nottingham to choose my dress with my mum and I’d almost given up when I tried one on and started twirling. I knew then it was definitely the dress.”

This week the couple have taken some time off work to relax before the big day and the arrival of their families yesterday (Friday).

Laura is being given away by her father, Grant Shelley. “We’re very close. I couldn’t imagine him not being there. He’s been quite emotional recently, which is really sweet.”

When asked if she was feeling like a princess yet, she said: “Not yet, I am so tired right now. But I will do once I have had all the beautifying done and I am wearing my dress.

“Our wedding day has been a long time coming and I can’t wait.”