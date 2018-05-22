Six weeks of refurbishment works to Dogdyke bridge

A ninety year old bridge near Dogdyke is to be refurbished next month - with work expected to last for six weeks.

Repairs to Chapel Hill Bridge, on North Forty Foot Bank, are due to begin on Monday, June 4.

During the project, the bridge will be closed to traffic, although it can still be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Vehicles will be redirected via a signed diversion route.

Richard Waters, Principal Engineer for structures at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The bridge is now almost 90 years old and has suffered a lot of wear and tear over the years,

“It’s lasted all that time without the need for major maintenance, but this work is now necessary to prevent it deteriorating further.

“We’ll be making extensive improvements to both underside and the deck of the bridge, which will keep it in good shape for many years to come.

“There may be some local disruption while the work is carried out, and we would advise people to use alternative routes where possible.”