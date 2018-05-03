Sir Joseph Banks Society stalwarts step down

The Annual General Meeting of the Sir Joseph Banks Society was marked by the retirement of two of the Founding trustees of the Society.

Presentations were made to Pearl Wheatley MBE, who has been minute and events secretary from the setting up of the Society, and to Paul Scott, who has held most of the high offices during the past 12 years.

Presentations were made to two retiring stalwarts at The Sir Joseph Banks Society AGM EMN-180430-131219001

In thanking the two stalwarts, Chairman Jean Shaftoe said there is little doubt the success of the now world class organisation would not have happened without Pearl and Paul’s drive and enthusiasm.