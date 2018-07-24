Sir Edward ‘saddened’by decision to sell Scampton

Market Rasen MP Sir Edward Leigh and the leader of West Lindsey District Council say they are saddened and disappointed that RAF Scampton could be sold off by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Sir Edward and Coun Jeff Summers issued statements after news surrounding the future of the base was released today (Tuesday, July 24).

Sir Edward said: “I am saddened by news from the MOD that RAF Scampton is to be sold off as part of cost-saving measures.

“The base is home to the world-famous RAF Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, the Mobile Meteorological Unit and No. 1 Air Control Centre.

“With over six-hundred personnel working on the base, including service personnel, contractors and civil servants, the planned closure will have a significant impact on local people and economy.

“I know that the future of RAF bases is always a concern and I have been working with, and will continue to work with, colleagues on both West Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council to ensure that whatever the future holds for RAF Scampton it has a bright future.

“I will work to persuade the ministry that the base can still retain an RAF function in the future.

Coun Summers said: “We are disappointed to hear the news that the home of the Red Arrows is to be sold off by the MOD.

“The RAF has a rich heritage in Lincolnshire and this news will be upsetting for many people.

“However, WLDC is committed to working closely with the MOD to secure a sustainable future for the transition from RAF Scampton to another community of our district.

“Together with Lincolnshire County Council we look forward to developing a plan for the site to explore the positives to ensure the heritage of RAF Scampton is reflected in future developments that meet the needs of the local economy.”