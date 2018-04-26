Spa Afternoon WI held a lunch at The Abbey Lodge to celebrate their Silver Jubilee.

Founder members and current members attended, along with federation chairman Chris Morgan BEN and Anne Barnes, who had been the federation representative when the WI opened 25 years ago.

Silver celebrations for Spa Afternoon WI EMN-180423-091258001

The lunch was attended by 56 people in total and was a resounding success.

Comments were then encouraged from the founder members, resulting in some very fond memories.

After lunch, speaker Gerry Burrows entertained with his talk on ‘The Swinging Sixties’, bringing back memories of past products and fashions. Following the failure of his modern technical equipment, everyone continued in the old fashioned way by singing a medley of well- remembered songs (even if words escaped them with some!) – and even dancing!

The afternoon ended with a rousing rendition of ‘Jerusalem’.