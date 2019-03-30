Silver award makes Clare a shining example

A weight-loss expert from Tattershall has won a sparkling silver award for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people in the area to lose weight every week.

Clare, who runs the Tattershall Slimming World group, has been given the ‘Silver’ status by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting local slimmers reach their dream weight, improve their health and change their lives.

The accolade is awarded to consultants with 100 members or more in their group, who come back week after week because they are losing weight and wouldn’t miss their weekly group for anything.

It is the first time Clare has been awarded the prize and she has only been a consultant since October 2018.

Clare said: “I am delighted to have received the ‘Silver’ award for the Tattershall group.

“I feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost 10.5st with Slimming World.

“Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier, and gave me so much more confidence.”

Clare continued: “I became a consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself.

“Seeing the members in my group – mums, dads, grandmas and young people too – reach their target weight is so rewarding, and receiving this award is just the icing on the cake.

“This award belongs to the Tattershall group’s 120 members. They’re the ones who make our group the success it is, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, obviously, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.

“The Monday groups have really put healthy weight loss on the map in Tattershall .

“Obesity is at record levels everywhere and, with a high per cent of adults in Lincolnshire alone being affected, many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems, from diabetes to heart problems, as well as feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

“It’s never been more important that overweight people get the support to make changes and lead healthier lives – both for themselves and the future generations, their children, too.”

If Clare continues her success for a number of months, she will swap her Silver award for a Gold standard.

She said: “I’m over the moon to have become a Silver Consultant and now I’m going for Gold, although I feel like I’ve already struck gold – I have a healthy figure, a fabulous job that I love and 120+ great friends in the members.

“I’m very lucky and I truly believe I have the best job in the world.”

To join the Tattershall groups, which are held on Mondays at 5pm and 7pm in the Village Hall, either pop along or give Clare a call on 07766 716584.