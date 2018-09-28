Sign up for free workshops at 2018 Expo event

More details have been released of the East Lindsey District Council’s Business Expo on November 7.

The event, designed to celebrate the diverse and ambitious business community in East Lindsey, will be held at Stanhope Hall, Horncastle.

Open to everyone, ELDC is hoping attendees will take advantage of special offers and sign up for a variety of free workshops which will take place throughout the day.

The workshops are ideal for people starting, growing and marketing their own business.

They have been specially put together with small to medium businesses in mind.

ELDC has worked with a variety of partners to bring together some of the county’s leading business support networks.

Representatives from those networks will be available to offer help and advice.

Workshops confirmed so far include:

•‘Funding Business Growth’ - Russell Copley from Greenborough Management Ltd will cover the common requirements for a business plan, what financial information you should have available, and what other information you should have for your funding plan.

Russell will also run through the criteria and relative pros and cons of the four main funding options - self-finance, debt, grants and equity.

•‘Top Ten Tips for Starting a Business’ with John Owens from NBV.

John will help you decide if starting a business is right for you.

In his 45 minute presentation, John will detail what to review if you are thinking of starting your own business.

•’On Line Marketing Plan’ - David Clarke from DBS Internet Marketing believes all Lincolnshire businesses should have a clear, written online marketing plan. In his workshop, David will offer guidance into writing plans along with the strategies to monitor the results

Details of other workshops will be revealed over the coming weeks.

•Spaces are limited at each workshop so anyone interested in booking should register online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/Expo18Workshops