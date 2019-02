The annual Louth Run for Life will return for its 14th year this summer.

The event will be launched this Saturday, to coincide with World Cancer Day on Monday February 4.

The Louth Run for Life committee, will be on Louth Market from 8.30am to 2.30pm to take run registrations from men, women and children, signing them up to take part in this popular community event, which this year will be on Sunday June 30.